Linda Sue McIntosh, 77, of Bardstown, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Windsor Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard McIntosh; her parents, George and Laura Jungbert; and a sister, Diane Joy Whitlow.

She is survived by her children, Joy (Greg) Samaras and Jeannine (David) Blakeman; sister, Bonnie Lee (Carlysle) Crank; and five grandchildren.

The family has chosen private services with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



