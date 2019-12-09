Linda (Wilson) Tyler, 72, of Hillview, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maudie (Poff) Wilson; her husband of 44 years, Paul Tyler; and siblings, Elizabeth and Martin Wilson.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Tyler, Lisa (Dennis) Cochran and Robbin (Jason) Wright; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Roof, Billie Jo Roof, Ronnie and Michael Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Interment in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation is after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 11, 2019