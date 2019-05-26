Lisa J. Haynes, 51, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, May 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall Wayne Hay and Norma Jean Boyd; daughter, Ashley Rehrig; and grandparents, Evelyn Louise Underwood, Richard Hay, Eva May Boyd and Melvin Ray Boyd.
She is survived by her children, Kayla (Timothy) Simpers and Allen Rehrig; three grandchildren; brother, David (Amy) Hay; sister, Sandra (BJ) Smallwood; stepsister, Jeri (Wayne) Smith; and stepmother, Sharon Rose Hay.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with a committal service on Thursday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Ky.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 29, 2019