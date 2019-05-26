Lisa J. Haynes

Service Information
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lisa J. Haynes, 51, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, May 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall Wayne Hay and Norma Jean Boyd; daughter, Ashley Rehrig; and grandparents, Evelyn Louise Underwood, Richard Hay, Eva May Boyd and Melvin Ray Boyd.
She is survived by her children, Kayla (Timothy) Simpers and Allen Rehrig; three grandchildren; brother, David (Amy) Hay; sister, Sandra (BJ) Smallwood; stepsister, Jeri (Wayne) Smith; and stepmother, Sharon Rose Hay.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with a committal service on Thursday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Ky.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.