Lonnie Ray Johnson, 71, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Hazel Johnson; and brothers, Isaac Gibson and Roger Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter, Chia Kisamore; sisters, Linda Devin, Doris Dunford, Patricia Fancagr and Debra Perry; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his girlfriend, Madonna.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial pending in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Saturday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store