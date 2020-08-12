1/
Lonnie Ray Johnson
Lonnie Ray Johnson, 71, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Hazel Johnson; and brothers, Isaac Gibson and Roger Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter, Chia Kisamore; sisters, Linda Devin, Doris Dunford, Patricia Fancagr and Debra Perry; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his girlfriend, Madonna.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial pending in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
