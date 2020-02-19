Loran Lee Tindall, 73, of Brooks, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
He was a retired fire chief for Zoneton Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Dorothy (Thompson) Tindall; and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann (Allen) Tindall; children, Trina Ann (Chuck) Roeder, Loran Lee Tindall, Alan Dwayne (Lisa) Tindall, Laura Lynn (Daniel) Atherton and Louella Marie (Bill) Burch; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters; and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, Feb. 21, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 24, 2020