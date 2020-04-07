Louis Whitledge Jr.

Louis Whitledge Jr., 69, of Lebanon Junction, died on Monday, April 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Whitledge Sr. and Maybelle Owen; first wife, Patti Whitledge; second wife, Theresa Moore Whitledge; and sisters, Mabel Shoulders and Inez Manion.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Paula (Daniel) Vincent; two nephews; a niece; and two grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville will be private and limited to the closest of family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 13, 2020
