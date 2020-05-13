Lucille Miller, 96, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. < br /> She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Miller; parents, Tilmon and Glennie Tucker; and three brothers, Shelby, Carl and Lloyd Tucker.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeannie (Rick) Simon; two granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.
Due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, the funeral service will be private. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 18, 2020