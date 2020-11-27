Lydia Pearl Bird, 76, of Bardstown, died on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Edna Yates and Penny Fulkerson; parents, Charles Edgar Travis and Mary Belle Razor Wilmouth; and her siblings, Joseph Travis, Jenny Mae Cartwright, Hattie Travis and Louise Simmons.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Brian) Howell; son, Charles Anthony 'Tony' (Jessie) Fulkerson; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, visitation and burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery will be private. Friends may visit the services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, via the Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction and Boston Facebook pages.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store