Mable Nickerson Smith
Mable Nickerson Smith, 80, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lorraine (Woods) Nickerson; husbands, Edward Berman and Leslie Smith; son, Eddie Dunford; daughter, Linda Scott; grandchildren, John Lowery, Jason Dunford and Heather Dunford; sisters, Mary Waddell, Helen Frederick, Shirley Henderson, Bonnie Utzinger and Marie Boggs; and brother, Charles Nickerson.
She is survived by her son, Dale Dunford; daughter, Lori Stout; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren sisters, Linda Yates, Liz White and Janis White; and brothers, Wayne Nickerson and James Nickerson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 4-8 p.m., from Noon until 8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

