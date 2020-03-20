Madalyn Cox, 55, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, March 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Pat Mahaffey; and granddaughter, Madison Mccauley.
She is survived by her husband, Lacy Cox; daughters, Melissa Durfee and Monica McCawley; sons, J.R. (Jill) Cox and Michael (Dana) Mahaffey; daughter, Ashley (Tommy) Mahaffey; brother, Wayde; sisters, Debbie, Donna and Linda; brother, Mark; sister, Robin; 13 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 23, 2020