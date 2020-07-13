Madeline Bird, 98, of Radcliffe, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Athel James Bird; a daughter, Nancy Lou Bird; and her parents, Frances Crittenden and Lucille Jones Myers.

She is survived by her great nieces and nephews, Susie Jecker, Michelle Lyford and Rusty Cooke; four great-great nieces and nephews; and four great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Wednesday, July 15, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.



