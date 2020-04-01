Maggie Marie Walls, 95, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ester Lee Walls Jr.; parents, Charles Cheek and Martha Gilpen; daughter, Ruthie Johnston; siblings, Charlie 'Buddy Boy' Cheek, Denver Cheek, Lola Joseph, Della Roth, Geneva Langley and Audrey Davis; her grandchildren, Michaela Walls, Tiphanie Johnston and Jonathan Ferguson; and great-granddaughter, Josie Ferguson.
She is survived by her children, Martha (Larry) Traxler, Shirley (Doyle) Traxler, Jesse (Renee) Walls, Mary JoAnn (Bruce) Ferguson, Tilly Meyers and Frank (Kim Mann) Walls; sisters, Phyllis Self and Betty (Glenn) Wilson; several grandchildren; and too many great-grandchildren to mention.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Walls Family Cemetery. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 6, 2020