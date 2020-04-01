Maggie Marie Walls

Maggie Marie Walls, 95, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ester Lee Walls Jr.; parents, Charles Cheek and Martha Gilpen; daughter, Ruthie Johnston; siblings, Charlie 'Buddy Boy' Cheek, Denver Cheek, Lola Joseph, Della Roth, Geneva Langley and Audrey Davis; her grandchildren, Michaela Walls, Tiphanie Johnston and Jonathan Ferguson; and great-granddaughter, Josie Ferguson.
She is survived by her children, Martha (Larry) Traxler, Shirley (Doyle) Traxler, Jesse (Renee) Walls, Mary JoAnn (Bruce) Ferguson, Tilly Meyers and Frank (Kim Mann) Walls; sisters, Phyllis Self and Betty (Glenn) Wilson; several grandchildren; and too many great-grandchildren to mention.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Walls Family Cemetery. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 6, 2020
