Malachi Stephen Deeley, infant son of Cierra Webb and Ronnie Deeley, died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
he is survived by his parents,; grandparents, Angel Webb, Anthony Webb and Jessi Deeley; aunt, Jewel Deeley; uncles, Carmon Helm, Alex Webb, Chandler Deeley and Zachary Webb; great-uncles, Kenny Helm, J.R. Helm and Chris Webb; and great-aunts, Addie Helm, Geri Helm, Jessica Helm, Beth Helm, Lisa Alexander, Tiffany Webb and Cara Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 30, 2019