Mandy Sue 'Super Mandy' Wagers, 4, of Worthville, Ky., left hear earthly body and gently passed into the arms of Jesus with loving family by her side, guided by angels on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She fought an 8 1/2 month battle with DIPG, an inoperable cancer in the brain stem before exchanging her broken body here on earth for one that is whole and perfect, complete with a set of wings. Jesus said 'Let the little children come to m e and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.' (Mark 10:14)Mandy was born on July 31, 2014, in LaGrange. She is the beloved daughter of Eugene Jr. and Amanda L. Smith Wagers and the cherished baby sister to Loretta, Robin, Natasha and Eugene III, all of Worthville. Her surviving grandparents are Alice Wagers of Worthville, Susie and Charles Rummage of Mount Washington and Jeff Smith of Louisville; great maternal grandparents, Betty and Eddie Niedlow of Shepherdsville, and Loretta Smith of Louisville.She is also survived by a host of aunts and uncles and cousins.Meeting her in Heaven are paternal grandfather, Eugene Wagers Sr.; paternal grandparents, L.D. and Mary Buford, Ance and Mae Wagers; maternal great-grandparents, Thomas Smith, Lucy and Cleon Jaggers; an aunt, great uncle and cousins.Mandy is a miracle from the time she was created. In the short time she was with us, Mandy loved her family, cats and princesses. Her rambunctious nature captured the heart of so many friends and family and soon after falling ill, Mandy's sweet face and personality quickly became the recipient of global prayers, thoughts and support. Mandy brought together family, friends and community. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Worthville Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Kazee officiating. Burial will be in Worthville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday. < br /> In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center at http://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate . Under designation, click on Other and type in brain tumor research and note that it is a memorial for Mandy Wagers. To main in a donation, send to Cincinnati Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201-5202 and note that it is for reseach in memory of Mandy Wagers.Tandy-Eckler-Riley funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Pioneer News on June 10, 2019

