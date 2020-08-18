Marcella Matilda (Sturtzel) True, 79, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home with family by her side.

She was an active member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church. She was retired from Sears Sporting Goods in Jefferson Mall after 30 years of service. She enjoyed fishing, as well as Street Rodding with her husband, James, who was the love of her life.

She was also a Girl Scout leader for 10 years.

She lived a full life with a big smile. She will be remembered for her hospitality and kindness and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Sturtzel Sr. and Helen Schmitt; sister, Mary Theresa Sturtzel Harvey; and brother, Gilbert Sturtzel Jr.

Left to cherish her memory, her soulmate and beloved husband of 63 years, James True; daughters, Jan (Roger) True Rawlins and Candace True; granddaughter, Kristen (Mark) Rawlins; great-grandsons, Jacob Rodgers and Mark Ragg III; sisters, Helen (Paul) Kousoulis, Margaret (Kyle) Schott; sister in law, Barbara Sturtzel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church on Fairdale Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home on Preston Highway in Okolona.



