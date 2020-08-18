1/
Marcella Matilda Sturtzel True
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella Matilda (Sturtzel) True, 79, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home with family by her side.
She was an active member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church. She was retired from Sears Sporting Goods in Jefferson Mall after 30 years of service. She enjoyed fishing, as well as Street Rodding with her husband, James, who was the love of her life.
She was also a Girl Scout leader for 10 years.
She lived a full life with a big smile. She will be remembered for her hospitality and kindness and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Sturtzel Sr. and Helen Schmitt; sister, Mary Theresa Sturtzel Harvey; and brother, Gilbert Sturtzel Jr.
Left to cherish her memory, her soulmate and beloved husband of 63 years, James True; daughters, Jan (Roger) True Rawlins and Candace True; granddaughter, Kristen (Mark) Rawlins; great-grandsons, Jacob Rodgers and Mark Ragg III; sisters, Helen (Paul) Kousoulis, Margaret (Kyle) Schott; sister in law, Barbara Sturtzel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church on Fairdale Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home on Preston Highway in Okolona.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved