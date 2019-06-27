Margaret Ann Moore, 84, of Shepherdsville, passed away at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville, Ky., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was a Baptist by faith. A retired lunchroom lady at Bullitt Central High School, she was a long-time elected member of the Shepherdsville City Council.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Moore; parents, Loranza 'PeteP' and Mary Robison; and siblings, Dolly Perkins, Coleman Robison, Commie Robison and William Lewis Robison.
Margaret is survived by her children, Patricia (Doug) Taylor of Shepherdsville, Wayne (Jenny) Moore of Elizabethtown, Ronnie (Tammie) Moore of Shepherdsville, Kimberly (Rick) Dierson of Shepherdsville and Steve (Dana) Moore of Taylorsville; her brother, George (Barb) Robison of Clermont; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with Bro. Mark Vetch officiating. Burial will be in Vine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 1-8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on July 1, 2019