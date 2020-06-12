Margaret Carol Kitterman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Carol Kitterman, 75, of Boston, Ky., died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Bowling Green.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Kitterman; parents, Virgil and Mattie Hall; brothers, Billy Lee Hall, Junior Hall, Clifford Hall and Doug Hall; sister, Doris Jean; and brother, Paul.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Thomas; sons, Danny Kitterman; daughters, Kim White and Therese Swiech; sister, Peggy (Jimmy) Kitterman and Patsy Thompson; and eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved