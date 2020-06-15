Margaret Carol Kitterman, 75, of Boston, Ky., returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Bowling Green.
Margaret was a loving caregiver to all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Kitterman; parents, Virgil and Mattie Hall; brothers, Billy Lee Hall, Junior Hall, Clifford Hall and Doug Hall; sister, Doris Jean; and brother, Paul.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Debbie Thomas; sons, Danny Kitterman; daughters, Kim White and Therese Swiech; sister, Peggy (Jimmy) Kitterman and Patsy Thompson; and eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. Expressions of sympathy to the family is greatly appreciated.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.