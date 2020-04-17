Margaret Erdine Cobb, 89, of Lebanon, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.

Margaret was born on Sept. 1, 1930, in Cromwell, Ky., to the late Joseph Jasper and Mary Embry Johnson. She was married to Stephen Dennis Cobb on Aug. 5, 1949.

Margaret retired from Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont and was a member of Vine Hill Baptist Church in Clermont. She enjoyed knitting and reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Gail Cobb.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Steve Cobb; a daughter, Denise (Roger) Dyke of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Scott (Angie) Collins of Vine Grove, Michael (Christina) Lee of Horse Cave, Deanna (Wilbur Tidwell) Cobb of Sampson, Ala., and Daniel Day of Sampson; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral services will be held at a later date at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun chapel. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Kentucky Office of the Blind, 233 Ring Road, Suite 100, Elizabethtown, Ky. 42701.

