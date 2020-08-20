Margaret Erdine Cobb, 89, of Lebanon, Ky., died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Center in Lebanon.
Margaret Erdine Johnson was born on Sept. 1, 1930, in Cromwell, Ky., to the late Joseph Jasper and Mary Embry Johnson was married Stephen Dennis Cobb on Aug. 5, 1949.
Margaret retired from Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont and was a member of Vine Hill Baptist Church in Cox's Creek. She enjoyed knitting and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Gail Cobb.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Steve Cobb; a daughter, Denise (Roger) Dyke; four grandchildren, Scott (Angie) Collins, Michael (Christina) Lee, Deanna (Wilbur Tidwell) Cobb and Daniel Day; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, which would have been her 90th birthday, at Muster Funeral Homes with the Rev. Ken Bergen officiating. Private burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from Noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Muster Funeral Home in Calhoun. Her service will be streamed live at www.musterfuneralhomes.com
at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Kentucky Talking Book Library, P.O. Box 537, Frankfort, Ky., 40601.