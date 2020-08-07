1/
Margaret Evelyn Easley
Margaret Evelyn Kwoka Easley, 74, died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Evelyn Kwoka.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard V. Easley; three children, Kimberley (James) Lentz, Stacey (Ron) King and Richard (Wende) Easley; two brothers, David (Judy) and Michael Kwoka; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
Marge's life will be remembered and celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Friends may visit on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
