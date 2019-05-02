Margaret Louise (Reid) Sadler, 75, of Zoneton, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
She was born on June 7, 1943, in Louisville to the late Raymond and Irene (Paulley) Reid. She worked in telecommunications at Norton's and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Shirley Reid.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 57 years, Johnny Sadler; daughter, Peggy Sadler and Annette (Jimmy) McGary; grandchildren, Amanda and Justin; sister, Betty Brotherton; brother, Raymond (Diane) Reid Jr.; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday and after 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church and/or Galilean Children's Home. Family video at www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2019