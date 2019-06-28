Margaret Lynn (Tinnell) Braun, 72, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Mrs. Braun was born in Louisville on Dec. 8, 1946, to the late Jerry Bennie and Louise (Waters) Tinnell.
Among those that preceded her in death are her parents, Jerry Bennie and Louise (Waters) Tinnell; a grandson, Jaden Derek; and a special fur baby, Rowdy 'Bubby'.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Michael Braun; daughters, Rhonnetta (Pat) Richard, Sammie Walker and Chasity Burke; grandchildren, Patricia, Stevee, Jordan, Dallon and Aiden; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Aubrey; baby sister, Tammy (Herschel) Lawson; nieces, Courtney, Cierra and Aundrea; and nephew, Aaron.
The family has chosen cremation. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 3, 2019