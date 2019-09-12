Margie Evelyn Curtsinger, 89, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Sept. 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Zilpha Stottman (Biven); brothers, Earl 'Bud' Stottman and R.L. Stottman; sisters, Jean Stottman and Chrissy Stottman.
She is survived by her nieces, Pamela (Andrew) Rowden, Mary Stottman, Barbara Stottman, Rose Stottman and Margaret Stottman; nephew, Hugh (Belena) Mabry; great-niece, Velena Michelle Mabry; great-nephew, Derrick Mabry; several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 16, 2019