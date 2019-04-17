Obituary

Margie Loyd, 93, of Louisville, died on Monday, April 15, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Martha Hall; her husband, Luthre Loyd; son, Thomas Loyd; sisters, Gladys Dixon, Virgie Dixon and Mallie rogers; brothers, Mark Hall, Bruce Hall, Corbin Hall, Manuel Hall and Alonzo Hall.

She is survived by her daughter, Retha (Glen) Roach; sons, Jimmy (Donna) Loyd and Phillip (Frances) Loyd; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Friday, April 19, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 22, 2019

