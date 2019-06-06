Marguerite K. Daniel, 92, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles P. and Lillian (Powers) Cecil; husband, William D. Daniel Sr.; daughters, Rose Walls and Sue Edmonds; and brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, William D. (Glenda) Daniel, Robert L. (Edith) Daniel Sr. and Kenneth R. (Connie) Daniel Sr.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, June 10, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Interment will be in the Daniel Family Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 10, 2019