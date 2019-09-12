Marie Blankenship, 71, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Katherine (Arnold) Miller; brothers, Raymond, Delmar, Lawrence and Melvin Miller; and sister, Elizabeth Shelton.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Hershel Blankenship; son, Duane (Kathy) Blankenship; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Abell; and brothers, Roscoe and Joe Miller.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 16, 2019