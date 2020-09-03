1/
Marie Goodman
Marie Goodman, 94, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Sanders Ridge.
She was the former Marie Grimsley, a devoted homemaker, member and former Sunday School teacher at Bethany Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Ray Goodman; her son, James Goodman; and grandchildren, Jeff Umbel, Paul Robards and Scott Goodman.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Wanda (Ray) Umbel; daughter-in-law, Doris Goodman; grandchildren, Mark Robards, Steven Goodman and James (Jennifer) Umbel; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Christine and Nichole Robards, Brittany Thomas, Chelsey Goodman, Jeffray Umbel and Brandy Umbel; along with five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7, 2020.
