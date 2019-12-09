Mark Alvin Ridenour, 59, of Hodgenville, died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, James and Betty Ridenour; and lifelong friend, Donnie 'Bones' Duggins.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Ridenour; stepdaughter, Shannon Hall; mother and pop, Norma Jean and Larry Carr; brother, Forrest Dale Ridenour; and three sisters, Kathy Lynn (Pete) Peek, Karen Tucker and Sherry Doolin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
