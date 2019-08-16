Mark Noe

Mark Noe, 57, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Shirley Noe.
He is survived by his son, Tommy Lee Noe; sisters, Robin Kinsey, Kaye (Leo) Reid, Tonya (Jackie) Green, Sonya (Darrell) Harris and Christy (Mike) Clark; brother, Stuart (Katrina) Noe; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 21, 2019
