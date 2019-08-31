Mark Steven Kelly

Obituary
Mark Steven Kelly, 53, of Louisville, died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Mae Hefley Kelly; a brother, Timothy Kelly; grandmother, Lillie Hefley; two uncles, Tobe and Jerry Hefley; and a nephew, Matthew Kelly.
He is survived by his father, Ira Clyde Kelly; sisters, Mary Allen and Cynthia Wright; and three brothers, Greg, Mitch and Pat Kelly.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Hebron Cemetery in Hebron Estates. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 4, 2019
