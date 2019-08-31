Mark Steven Kelly, 53, of Louisville, died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Mae Hefley Kelly; a brother, Timothy Kelly; grandmother, Lillie Hefley; two uncles, Tobe and Jerry Hefley; and a nephew, Matthew Kelly.
He is survived by his father, Ira Clyde Kelly; sisters, Mary Allen and Cynthia Wright; and three brothers, Greg, Mitch and Pat Kelly.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Hebron Cemetery in Hebron Estates. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 4, 2019