Marlene Valerie Graves, 78, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Daniel) Johnson and Wanda Fryer; siblings, Margo Allison and Dennis Allison; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 13, 2020