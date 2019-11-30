Marsha Ann Garrison, 57, of Mount Washington, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1962, in Camden, Ark. She was Baptist by faith.

Among those who preceded her in death are her father, Marshall 'Bear' Wellington; father-in-law, Glenn Garrison; and brother-in-law, Gregory Garrison.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, David Garrison; mother, Betty Reed Wellington; siblings, Bart (Kendra) Wellington and Shelley Simpson; mother-in-law, Joan Garrison; sister-in-law, Jennifer Garrison; aunt, Doris Garrison; and a host of nieces, nephews and other dear family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Friends may pay their respects after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the Kentucky Humane Society.

