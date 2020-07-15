Martha Clark, 89, of Shively, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Hughes; parents, Pearl and Mary Brown; and brothers, Howard Brown and James Brown.

She is survived by her son, Larry (Deborah) Williams; two granddaughters; and a grandson.

Funeral services will be at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Saturday.



