1/
Martha Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Clark, 89, of Shively, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Hughes; parents, Pearl and Mary Brown; and brothers, Howard Brown and James Brown.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Deborah) Williams; two granddaughters; and a grandson.
Funeral services will be at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved