Dr. Martha Philomela Dawson, 82, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired rheumatologist and a member of the the Cathedral of the Assumption.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Botto and Margaret Lillian Montgomery Dawson; and a brother, James B. Dawson.
She is survived by her brother, William (Pat) Dawson; sister, Nancy Jane Shaffer; sister-in-law, Shirley Dawson; two nieces, Margaret Elizabeth Dawson and Heather (Chris) Johnson; and a great-niece, Sydney Johnson.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at The Cathedral of the Assumption with the Very Rev. Michael T. Wimsatt. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
To make an expression, an online condolence or to light a remembrance, please visit www.trowbridgefh.com
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 15, 2020.