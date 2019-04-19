Martha Sue Nalley Bunnell, 63, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Jewish Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Bunnell; parents, James and Carolyn Weihe Nalley; two brothers, Roger and Michael Nalley; and a sister, Patricia Scott.
She is survived by her daughter, Karla Sue Bunnell; two sons, Billy Joe (Dawn) Bunnell and Bryan Bunnell; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday and after 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 22, 2019