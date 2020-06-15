Mary Charlotte King, 73, of Mount Washington, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was the former Mary Roberts, a native of Louisville, MS., and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack King; two daughters, Annette Michelle (Joe) King and Serena Ann (Tommy) King-Price; along with seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, June 17, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Program.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.