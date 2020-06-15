Mary Charlotte King
Mary Charlotte King, 73, of Mount Washington, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was the former Mary Roberts, a native of Louisville, MS., and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack King; two daughters, Annette Michelle (Joe) King and Serena Ann (Tommy) King-Price; along with seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, June 17, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Program.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
