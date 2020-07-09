1/
Mary Charlotte King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Charlotte King, 73, of Mount Washington, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was the former Mary Roberts, a native of Louisville, MS., and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles T. and Marcella Clark Roberts.
She is survived by her husband, Jack King; two daughters, Annette Michelle (Joe) King and Serena Ann (Tommy) King-Price; along with seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Noon on Wednesday, June 17, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved