Mary Charlotte King, 73, of Mount Washington, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was the former Mary Roberts, a native of Louisville, MS., and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles T. and Marcella Clark Roberts.
She is survived by her husband, Jack King; two daughters, Annette Michelle (Joe) King and Serena Ann (Tommy) King-Price; along with seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Noon on Wednesday, June 17, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Wounded Warrior
Program.