Mary Edith 'BaBa' Brummett, 80, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Carriebelle McCubbins Crump; daughters, Cindy and Darla Maddox; sister, Lulabelle 'Pee Pee' Stasel; brothers, Robert, Jake, John, Roscoe 'Bubby' and William 'Toad' Crump; and grandson, Nathan Maddox.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Donnie; sons, Danny (Barbara) Maddox and Terry (Sheila) Maddox; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandsons; and brother, Harold 'Dukie' (Wanda) Crump.

A private memorial service will be held at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.



