Mary Edith "BaBa" Brummett
Mary Edith 'BaBa' Brummett, 80, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Carriebelle McCubbins Crump; daughters, Cindy and Darla Maddox; sister, Lulabelle 'Pee Pee' Stasel; brothers, Robert, Jake, John, Roscoe 'Bubby' and William 'Toad' Crump; and grandson, Nathan Maddox.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Donnie; sons, Danny (Barbara) Maddox and Terry (Sheila) Maddox; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandsons; and brother, Harold 'Dukie' (Wanda) Crump.
A private memorial service will be held at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
