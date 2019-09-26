Mary Elizabeth Dennis, 100, of Mount Washington, died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dennis; children, Michael, Thomas, Mark and Steve Dennis and Clara Yvonne Brangers; siblings, Joseph Jesse Cecil Jr. and Dorothy Barnes.
She is survived by two sons, Barry and Jesse Dennis; three daughters, Mary Maria Dunn, Rose Marie Gutermuth and Rebecca Kathy Wells; two sisters, Mary Denbo and Helen Hodge; two half-sisters, Shirley Mae Miles and Norma Jean Wood; 27 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and a host of great-great and great-great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 30, 2019