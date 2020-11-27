1/
Mary Elizabeth Riggle
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Riggle, 96, of Brooks, returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
She was born in Louisville, Ky., on May 14, 1924, to the late James William Reid and Anne Evelyn Reid. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
Among those who preceded her in death are her husband, Ora L. Riggle; son, Eddie Riggle; sone-in-law, Mark Zimmerman; and several brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Glenda Zimmerman, Annette (Darrell) Johnston, Charles John (Becky) Riggle, David Riggle and Donald (Kathy) Riggle; daughter-in-law, Norma Riggle; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Hasty, Ruth Lester and Freddie Reid; and a host of other dear family and friends.
In compliance with Gov. Beshear's latest Covid-19 restrictions, all services are limited to immediate family and invited guests only. The limit is 24 individuals total (cannot be rotated). This mandate became effective Nov. 20 and ends on Dec. 13. If you would like our staff to sign the register book on your behalf, please call us at 957-5200. We also offer curbside pickup of bookmark and memorial folder keepsakes. Thank you for your understanding.
Burial will be held at Brookland Cemetery and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2020.
