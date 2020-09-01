Mary Ellen O'Daniel, 89, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1931, in Loretto.She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Aloysius Church.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother for more than seven decades. Her passions were reading, cooking, vegetable gardening, canning and general outdoor work. She always wanted to help wild and pet animals have healthy lives. She nurtured everyone and gave of herself willingly, always putting others first.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence O'Daniel (2017); two grandsons, Danny Lee O'Daniel and William J. O'Daniel; her father and mother, Joseph Dennis Miles and Mary Ellen Mattingly Miles; six sisters, Pauline Avery, Louise Evans, Genevieve Lanham, Mary Richards, Vickie Jacobs and one infant; and five brothers, Joseph Clem, Joseph Orville, John, James and Harold Miles.

She is survived by two daughters, Joan (Tom) Riddell and Sue O'Daniel, all of Louisville; three sons, Joseph (Kathy) O'Daniel of Henry County, Stanley (Cathy) O'Daniel of Oldham County and Danny (Nancy Moore) O'Daniel of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto. The Rev. Terry L. Langford will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. the Rev. DeaconJoseph Dant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 74, Loretto, Ky. 40037 or Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40205.



