Mary Frye Irvin, 80, of Boston,Ky., passed away at her home on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, with her family by her side.

She has been a faithful member of Shepherdsville Church of Christ since 1971. She enjoyed painting, sewing, flea marketing, cooking meals and time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husbanc, Charles Irvin; and her parents, Joseph and Sweet Marie Lacefield.

Mary is survived by her children, Angela Brown of Boston and William Irving (Melissa) Jarrett III of Shepherdsville; siblings, Parker (Lois) Lacefield of California, Randall Lacefield and Clarence Lacefield, both of Leitchfield; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; along with many other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

