Mary Katherine Thornton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Katherine Thornton.
Service Information
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-543-6881
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Katherine Thornton, 88, of Bardstown, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
Mary was a Baptist by faith and a member of Vine Hill Baptist Church in Clermont.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Biven and Annie Anderson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas 'Buck' Thornton, married on Sept. 24, 1955; her daughters, Vickie Thornton of Bardstown, Phyllis Thornton of Bardstown and Mary Rose Thornton of Harrodsburg; her sister, Susie McMichael of Bardstown; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her loving cat, Suzette; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service and visitation will be private. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Shepherdsville, KY   (502) 543-6881
funeral home direction icon