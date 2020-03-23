Mary Katherine Thornton, 88, of Bardstown, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
Mary was a Baptist by faith and a member of Vine Hill Baptist Church in Clermont.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Biven and Annie Anderson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas 'Buck' Thornton, married on Sept. 24, 1955; her daughters, Vickie Thornton of Bardstown, Phyllis Thornton of Bardstown and Mary Rose Thornton of Harrodsburg; her sister, Susie McMichael of Bardstown; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her loving cat, Suzette; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service and visitation will be private. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 25, 2020