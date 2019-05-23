Mary (Juanita) Lands, 76, of Brooks, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nellie Burton; sisters, Maxine Warren and Dianna Lutrell; and brother, Harvey Burton.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy Lands; children, Tony (Lisa) Lands, Billy Joe (Kim) Lands, Sherry (Don Jones) Jones and Tim (Deneen) Lands; 13 grandchildren; over 20 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Barbara Garman and Loraine Atwood.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 27, 2019