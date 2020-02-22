Mary Lorine Shoptaw, 79, of Fountain Run, Ky., died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Stockard and Lilly Stockard Harp; son, Elmer Shoptaw; and husband, Cornell Shoptaw.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Wilson; son, Robert Shoptaw; a grandson; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, Feb. 24, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 26, 2020