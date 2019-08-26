Mary Louise Bates, 88, of Brooks, died on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Dixie Duncil; and her four brothers and sisters, Jimmie, Faye, Joe and Gay.
She is survived by her children, Billie (Kenneth) Pennington, Sherry (Rick) Taylor, Junior (Dianne) Bates and Barry Bates; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 28, 2019