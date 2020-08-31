1/
Mary Rebecca "Becky" Kappel
Mary Rebecca 'Becky' Kappel, 72, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Park Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Louisville.
She was the former Rebecca Greenwell and a native of Louisville.
She was a 1965 graduate of Presentation Academy in Louisville and a 1990 graduate of Mid America College of Funeral Service. She also attended the University of Louisville.
She formerly serviced on the board of directors for the Bullitt County American Red Cross and the Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce. She served two terms as president of the Women' Auxiliary of the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association. She was also a member of the National Funeral Directors Association.
She was a retired funeral director and embalmer. She was part-owner of Kappel Funeral Homes in Lebanon Junction and Boston, where she and her loving husband, Tommy, worked the business for 34 years.
She was a member of the Bullitt County Woman's Club. She was a former member of the Lebanon Junction Lions Club. She also was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 72, where she was a former Worthy Matron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Lena Yates Greenwell and Hubert Hinkle Greenwell; two sisters, Edna Marie Greenwell and Judith Ann Cassell; and a brother, Ron Greenwell.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Thomas 'Tommy' Kappel; stepsons, Timothy W. (Beth) Kappel of Elizabethtown and Kelvin Thomas (Karen) Kappel of Mount Washington; four step-grandchildren, Shelby Montana (T.J.) Kayne of Ashland, Lauren, Hannah and Olivia Kappel of Elizabethtown, and their mother and step-father, Kim and Bobby Tabb; three sisters, Sandy (Bob) Schaefer, Cathy (Mark) Feldkamp of Louisville and Terry (Woody) Wood of Bardstown; two brothers, Jimmy (Linda) Greenwell of Louisville and Denny (Peggy) Greenwell of Bardstown; a brother-in-law, David Cassell of Louisville; several nieces and nephews; and her caregivers, Debbie Watson and Trish Belin.
Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with an Order of Eastern Star service at 7:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to M.S. Association, Hosparus of Louisville, CASA of Bullitt County or a charity of the donor's choice. To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, visit www.trowbridgefh.com

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
