Mary Ruth 'Ruthie' Jackson Gerlach, 90, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018. Born Jan. 9, 1928, on Plum Street in Shepherdsville, Bullitt County, Kentucky, and moved to Louisville, St. Joseph Neighborhood in April of 1928.

She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life for almost 64 years, William 'Bud' Gerlach Jr.; parents, James Heuy and Bertie McGlasson Jackson; and siblings, James Hewey Jackson Jr., Lucille 'CI' Jackson Schrader, Charles Lee 'Hoot' Jackson, Evelyn Mae 'Aunt Lev' Jackson Sells, Bettie Louise Jackson; and two infant brothers.

She is survived by the family she loved and cherished: children, Garry Lee (Miriam) Gerlach and Robin Benjamin (Tom) Woodruff; grandchildren, Denny Benjamin, Kristina Gerlach, Karin Gerlach, Melissa (Rusty) Everage and Megan (Branden) Waggoner; great-grandchildren, Hayden Darby and Hadleigh Everage; loving nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Many blessings, much love, sincere thanks to all the beautiful earth angels who gave her their love and support in every way possible to make her life comfortable, during and after the death of her beloved husband.

She had great interest in family genealogy and was really pleased to have her three books so well received in the Library of Congress and other libraries. She was one of the original and Garden of Our Lady of Lourdes, an active member of the St. Joseph's Area Association, a member of the Kentucky Derby Museum, Kentucky Colonels, former member of the Social Male Chorus Ladies Auxiliary, volunteer at the old St. Anthony's Hospital, a Cub Scout leader and many other things.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Grotto and Garden of Our Lady of Lourdes, 526 Atwood Street, Louisville, 40217 or Fourth Presbyterian Church, 3016 Preston Highway, Louisville 40217.

