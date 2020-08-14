Mary Sue Ray, 79, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha Clements; father of her children, Thomas Ray Sr.; siblings, Martha 'Tillie' Coones, Juanita Janes, John Pat Clements, James Michael Clements, Thomas Walter Clements, Geraldine Coleman and Jerry Clements.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Wendy) Ray Jr., James E. Ray, Tonya Wilson, Valerie (Brian) Jones and Christopher (Tim Dalton) Ray; siblings, Jean C. Boone, Fred Clements Jr., Marilyn Ballard, Robert Lee Clements and Joseph Charles Clements; and five grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with cremation to follow. Cremains burial will be at a later date in St. Rose Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation will be from Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.



